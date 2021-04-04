Adolescents now included in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Johnson & Johnson has started vaccinating adolescents in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of COVID-19.

The trial includes 12-17 years olds.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on adolescents, not just with the complications of the disease, but with their education, mental health, and wellbeing,” said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson.

It is Johnson & Johnson’s goal to “develop vaccines for everyone, everywhere, everywhere, to help combat the spread of the virus with the goal to return to everyday life.”

Currently, the trial is enrolling adolescents in Spain and the United Kingdom, and shortly it will expand into the United States, the Netherlands and Canada.