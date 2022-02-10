AG Rob Bonta demands information from pop-up COVID testing site company

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Attorney General Rob Bonta is now demanding information from the Center for COVID Control, an Illinois-based company that began pop-up testing sites throughout the country, including here in the Bay Area.

Bonta sent a letter to the company on Thursday, requiring it to provide information that substantiates claims it’s made to potential customers.

The company has been under fire as investigations began piling up across the country, claiming the company was providing false test results or no test results and potentially compromising personal information.

“We started hearing concerns from Californians about those testing sites and what was happening there and received information about results that were not accurate, including results that were received by a Californian before they even took their test, results that were late outside their window of created time of which they were supposed to receive the test report or no results,” Bonta said.

Bonta says he’s also concerned about the collection of personal information and how it’s being used.

He says the company and its affiliates have represented themselves as trustworthy operators of COVID-19 testing sites working with laboratories approved and licensed by the CDC and registered with another federal program, however, he says that’s not necessarily the case.

“We sent the letter today putting them on notice that they need to, you know of our demands, that they need to review all of their advertising claims related to their services and immediately cease any unsupported claims that they’re making, and provide evidence in no later than 10 calendar days that they were and are in compliance with California’s compliance regarding laboratory testing,” Bonta said.

Center for COVID Control previously had its name associated with about 300 testing sites nationwide.

Some of its local testing locations were in San Jose, Mountain View, and San Ramon, however, Bonta believes the company has since closed down most of its sites.

Center for COVID Control didn’t respond to our requests on Thursday, however, this is what’s currently on the company’s website, a message reading “closed indefinitely.”

The closures come after many states across the country opened investigations into the company, even the FBI is involved.

Meanwhile, some states like Washington have sued the Center for COVID Control, Bonta says the state could also do the same.

“We’re going to hold them accountable. We’re going to hold many other COVID-19 testing sites that is doing that account as well,” Bonta said.