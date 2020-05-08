Alabama latest in US to lift lockdown; gyms, restaurants to reopen

(KRON) – Alabama is the latest state to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced limited businesses including restaurants, gyms, and hair and nail salons would resume operations beginning Monday, May 11.

At a press conference with State Health Officer Scott Harris, Gov. Ivey emphasized the virus was dangerous, but cited the economic damage occurring in the state.

“People are frustrated,” she said. “I understand. I care about you. We hear your voices, we know you’re frustrated, and today’s order will hopefully begin providing another round of hope for all of us.”

Starting Monday, restaurant dining areas can reopen with a 50% occupancy rate, while barbershops, hair and nail salons, gyms, and other athletic facilities can reopen as long as social distancing and other guidelines are followed.

Additionally, restrictions were lifted on gatherings, allowing church services and funerals to resume.

At last check, there were more than 9,000 confirmed cases in Alabama, with more than 360 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

