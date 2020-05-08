Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Alabama latest in US to lift lockdown; gyms, restaurants to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Alabama is the latest state to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced limited businesses including restaurants, gyms, and hair and nail salons would resume operations beginning Monday, May 11.

At a press conference with State Health Officer Scott Harris, Gov. Ivey emphasized the virus was dangerous, but cited the economic damage occurring in the state.

“People are frustrated,” she said. “I understand. I care about you. We hear your voices, we know you’re frustrated, and today’s order will hopefully begin providing another round of hope for all of us.”

Starting Monday, restaurant dining areas can reopen with a 50% occupancy rate, while barbershops, hair and nail salons, gyms, and other athletic facilities can reopen as long as social distancing and other guidelines are followed.

Additionally, restrictions were lifted on gatherings, allowing church services and funerals to resume.

At last check, there were more than 9,000 confirmed cases in Alabama, with more than 360 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News