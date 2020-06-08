Alameda County eases more coronavirus restrictions

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County on Monday is easing more coronavirus restrictions.

Effective Monday, June 8, social bubbles will be allowed outdoors in the county.

That means gatherings of 12 or fewer people will be permitted and applies for not only inside homes but outdoors as well.

Childcare services will also be permitted.

Other services can resume, such as educational businesses, internships, and pathway programs.

Libraries are also allowed to offer curbside pickup.

Also permitted are appliance repairs and pet grooming.

At last heck, there were nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases in the county, with more than 100 reported deaths.

