Alameda County program to help residents financially who test positive for COVID-19

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County will help residents financially if they have tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s a pilot program that will pay patients to stay home and self-isolate if they meet certain qualifications.

That includes not receiving unemployment benefits or paid sick leave.

Those who qualify will receive $1,250.

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan joined KRON4 to talk about the program.

“It will give a $1,250 stipend check for COVID positive patients who otherwise would not be able to isolate because they have no income, they would lose their job, and they’re the bread winner of their family,” Chan said. “And they can’t be on any other government subsidies. A lot of these are going to be immigrants who didn’t qualify for other programs. It’s not geared only towards immigrants but we’re seeing the highest cases in the Fruitvale area of Oakland.”

When asked about the people not able to work due to business closures, such as hair stylists and those in the beauty industry, Chan responded:

“Well I feel bad for all the people in small businesses and people who are out of work. I think some of the small businesses can apply for government loans. I think they’re going to reauthorize a next round of them. And I think there’s also going to be another paycheck relief program coming from the federal government but we need to attend to those who are really sick because they’re spreading the virus if they continue to go to work.”

Listen to the full interview above.

Latest Stories: