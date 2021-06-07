Alameda County redefines what constitutes a COVID-19 death, total decreases

TOPSHOT – Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County has changed the way it defines who has died from COVID-19, resulting in a lower death count in the dashboard.

The county will align its COVID-19 death counts to how the state of California defines and counts them: People who died as a direct result of COVID-19, with COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, or in whom death caused by COVID-19 could not be ruled out.

Previously, Alameda County health officials included anyone who died while infected with the virus.

“It is important to note that earlier adoption of the State reporting definition would not have changed the course of the pandemic, nor would it have affected the key measures, including case rate, test positivity and hospitalizations, that drove public health responses to the pandemic,” the county said.

The update removed 411 deaths from the official count, as of June 4.