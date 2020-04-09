Alameda County releases coronavirus cases by city

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Public Health Department released a new coronavirus dashboard Wednesday that shows cases by city within the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alameda County and 13 people have died.

According to the new data, Oakland and Hayward have the most coronavirus cases in the county.

Below is the dashboard from the Alameda County Public Health Department. To find the city breakdown, look at the bottom right corner under the section ‘Cases by Place/Jurisdiction’:

On Wednesday, Alameda County health officials said six people died and 85 others tested positive for coronavirus at two seperate nursing facilities.

At least 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram.

Balram said 24 staff members and 35 residents at Gateway Care have COVID-19. Of those 35 residents, six have passed away.

At East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, 17 employees and nine residents have tested positive for the virus. No deaths have been reported at the Castro Valley facility.

At Santa Rita Jail, 11 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus over the past four days.

Latest Stories: