Alameda County returns to most restrictive purple tier

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County is moving back two tiers all at once.

The state is saying it’s necessary based on the data that is coming in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many California counties rolled back into more restrictive tiers on Monday.

Alameda County health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss says it is in our own hands – what happens next.

He says the data shows indoor gatherings are one of the most problematic areas.

COVID-19 can linger and infect more easily in those settings.

Coach Francisco owns The Fit Potato fitness gym in Dublin. He says he chose not to go indoors based on feedback from members., but they did make changes to help out members.



He also says it is they check in with their members as well – to help with the mental health aspect of COVID-19.

Although the county is sliding back, Dr. Moss says, all of the news, is not dismal.

“We will and do see an end. It isn’t fast, and we got to get through the winter, but we have good news on the vaccine, and if we can all do positive steps we all know that we need to take, we can get back to our normal,” said Dr. Moss.

Individual actions will be the determining factor of how well we weather this fall and winter.

All the changes coming from the state go into effect here in Alameda County on November 18th.

