Alameda firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials confirmed Wednesday that an Alameda firefighter tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being quarantined.

Officials said they have started an investigation to identify anyone who might have been in close contact with the firefighter.

In response to this, the City of Alameda said it is increasing the frequency and level of cleaning at all facilities including city fire stations.

In addition to enhancing cleaning, officials said they are canceling or postponing large city-sponsored events, deploying hand sanitizer stations at several locations across Alameda, and promoting recommended actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

