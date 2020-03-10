All Archdiocese schools in SF to close for 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – All Archdiocese schools in San Francisco will be closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, according to St. Brendan Parish School officials.

A message was sent out to St. Brendan Parish School parents via text message on Tuesday alerting them that campuses will be closed at the end of the day on Wednesday, Mar. 11, and reopen on Thursday, Mar. 26.

School officials say that this closure is just a precaution as no students or relatives of St. Brendan students have been affected.

In the statement, officials explained that teachers would assign students classwork through the week.

Click here for the full statement posted on the St. Brendan website on Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of San Francisco also posted a statement on their website regarding the closures.

“After careful consideration and in light of the new information, the Archdiocese will close its school buildings and cancel classes and student-related activities from March 12 – March 25, 2020. This closure includes any planned school events such as fundraisers, community events as well as field trips. This closure means that school buildings will not be open to children, parents, or community members during this time. Course content will be delivered utilizing the Archdiocesan distance learning protocol which has been distributed to all schools.”

