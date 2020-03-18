All CSU campuses postpone 2020 commencement ceremonies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All schools in the California State University system are shifting to “virtual mode” and will postpone 2020 commencement ceremonies in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CSU, which operates 23 campuses across California including four in the Bay Area – San Jose State, Sonoma State, San Francisco State, and Cal State East Bay – said in a statement late Tuesday that the decision was made to protect the health and well-being of students and employees.

“As we address a new reality where groupings of people can potentially foster the spread of infection, we must collectively work to limit the gathering of students, faculty and staff as much as possible, while fulfilling our academic mission,” the statement from CSU said in part.

Several of the Bay Area’s CSU campuses have already transitioned to online classes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

CSU said all gatherings and events, including commencement ceremonies, will be postponed and likely rescheduled for later this year.

