Alone together: San Francisco serenely still during shelter-in-place COVID-19 order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — We are alone, together. That’s the essence of social distancing to combat COVID-19.

A drone video shot by a San Francisco videographer, Matt Forbes, on March 24 shows serenely silent city landmarks, evidence that individuals are socially distancing to keep the highly contagious virus from spreading exponentially.

Every empty street seen in the video is a sign that San Franciscans are putting their busy lives aside, staying home, and doing their part to stop the deadly coronavirus. (Watch Forbes’ video in the video player above).

The city issued a public health order requiring people to stay home except for essential needs until April 7.

Forbes, an Academy of Art University San Francisco graduate, wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday I went out and captured the city’s emptiness from some of the most iconic and commonly shot perspectives the city has to offer.”

He continued, “I’ve seen this city from many unique, sometimes scary, perspectives as I’ve wandered around with a camera over the years. I’d do my best to capture the city in uncommon ways that I hadn’t seen before. None of what I’ve previously shot compares to how unique and scary some of these scenes were.”