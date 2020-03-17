Amazon says shipments may take longer because of coronavirus

Amazon’s well-known speedy shipping practices may be a little lagging now.

The e-commerce giant says it’s seen a surge in online shopping as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

Because of that, customers may experience shipping delays, and Amazon says it’s out of stock of some popular items, especially household staples.

Amazon is also working to combat price gouging sellers.

It pulled more than 1 million products earlier this month because of price gouging and false advertising.

Latest Stories: