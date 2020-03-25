Live Now
Amazon workers at 9 warehouses, including one in California, test positive for coronavirus

Amazon reports that an employee at its Staten Island fulfillment center has tested positive for coronavirus.

The last day that person was at work was March 11.

Other positive cases have been reported at Amazon facilities in California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and Connecticut.

KTLA reports a worker from the Moreno Valley fulfillment center tested positive for coronavirus.

That employee last visited the site on March 18.

Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said it was unclear if the diagnosed worker was a resident of the city.

Amazon has temporarily closed some sites, but has largely refrained from mass closures.

