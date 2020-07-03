Amid pandemic, Americans encouraged to stay home 4th of July weekend

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In Contra Costa County, coronavirus cases are surging – along with the rest of the Bay Area.

It’s bad timing as we head into a holiday weekend.

That’s why health officials are urging people to celebrate the 4th of July at home.

Traditionally, we’d enjoy this holiday by watching fireworks, or going to a parade, or venturing out to the beach.

Instead, Gov. Gavin Newsom and local health officials are advising people to stay home because of the alarming coronavirus cases and deaths in each county.

Contra Costa County is seeing a 129% increase in cases, and 111% increase in deaths from May 31 to July 2.

Napa County saw a 207% increase in cases and a 33% increase in deaths.

Data for each of the counties was provided by each county’s health department.

Bay Area health officers sent out a joint statement urging people to stay home during this holiday weekend, saying you should only hang out with people you live with and avoid gatherings.

If you are outside your home, practice social distancing, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and if you feel sick in any way, stay home.

