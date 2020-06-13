Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Antibody testing now available for health care workers in Sonoma County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a health worker takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test in Los Angeles. An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – Sonoma County has made novel coronavirus antibody testing available for county health care workers as of Friday.

Along with health care workers, testing is offered to first responders, as well as community members who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago.

Health care workers and first responders interested in participating in antibody testing should call (707) 565-4667 to learn next steps. 

The county notes that “antibody testing is a blood test to identify if COVID 19 antibodies are present in the body. Testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity.”

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News