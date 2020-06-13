Antibody testing now available for health care workers in Sonoma County

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a health worker takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test in Los Angeles. An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – Sonoma County has made novel coronavirus antibody testing available for county health care workers as of Friday.

Along with health care workers, testing is offered to first responders, as well as community members who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago.

Health care workers and first responders interested in participating in antibody testing should call (707) 565-4667 to learn next steps.

The county notes that “antibody testing is a blood test to identify if COVID 19 antibodies are present in the body. Testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity.”

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: