Apple closing some US stores again as coronavirus cases surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple Inc. announced Friday it is temporarily closing some of its retail stores in the United States again after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in some areas, Bloomberg reports.

The closures will impact nearly a dozen stores across four states – Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina – where officials have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases as more businesses reopen and activities resume.

Apple had recently reopened its stores in recent weeks with safety measures. All stores had been closed around the world since March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

