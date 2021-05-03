Aspiring medical students launch fundraiser to help India amid COVID crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In an effort to help hospitals that have been overrun by COVID cases in India, a couple of aspiring medical students in the Bay Area are raising money to buy supplies.

“Unfortunately in India, vaccination rates are incredibly low.”

Aspiring Bay Area medical students Surya Murthy and Adam Camp say they feel a responsibility to help India as the country’s Covid crisis continues to wreak havoc on its healthcare system.

“The immediate need is for oxygen concentrators and BiPAPs, so we started this GoFundMe, and anything we can do to raise the money to purchase these things we will do it,” said Murthy.

India reported more than 368,000 new COVID cases and more than 34000 deaths on Monday alone, but experts believe those are numbers are vast undercounts.

The surge has pushed hospital systems to the brink.

Murthy and Camp are working with a doctor and philanthropists in Bangalore southern India, to get the area the much-needed supplies.

They need to raise at least 250,000 dollars to purchase 200 oxygen concentrators and 200 bipap machines.

But they also hope suppliers of that type of equipment will step up to help as well.

“The goal is to purchase most of the equipment here because in India its very hard to get your hands on that type of equipment, but we are running into a roadblock because we aren’t a licensed business or reseller of the devices. We can’t buy them in the bulk amount we need. So we wanted to reach out to any suppliers or businesses out here to accomplish this goal,” said Adam Camp.

“We come from a very privileged area and we have a responsibility to help out those that need help”.

The pair hopes to also purchase and donate medical beds after they complete this delivery of critical care.