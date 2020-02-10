At least 24 Americans among 135 infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship

YOKOHAMA, Japan (KRON/CNN) – There are at least 24 Americans among the 135 people infected with the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, CNN reports.

At this time Princess has not released the nationalities or identities of the 6 additional patients that the cruise line said were added to Sunday’s overall tally.

More than 3,000 people — including 428 Americans — are stuck on the cruise ship that became a quarantine zone after dozens of people tested positive for coronavirus.

The passengers have been under quarantine for over a week now.

Officials said evidence is increasingly pointing to a full-blown outbreak onboard the ship, which would be the largest outside mainland China.

More than 900 people have been killed due to the virus, and more than 40,000 infected worldwide.

