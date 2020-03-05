Australia bans travel from South Korea over coronavirus

(AP) – Australia has banned travel from South Korea and will more thoroughly screen travelers from Italy in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The travel ban from late Thursday follows similar bans on travel from China and Iran.

Australian citizens and permanent residents are exempt from the ban. Those returning from Korea are asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return home.

The new measures come as a 95-year-old nursing home resident became the second person in Australia to die with COVID-19 disease.

Latest Stories: