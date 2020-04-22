Autopsies confirm first COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County were in February

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County coroner has confirmed that three individuals who died at home in February and March were due to COVID-19.
Officials say they originally thought that the first COVID-19 death in the county was on March 9.
Autopsies were performed on two people who died on February 6 and February 17.
The CDC received tissue samples from the coroner and were able to confirm that both cases were positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The third individual who died on March 6 was also confirmed to have been positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released by the county, it says:
“These three individuals died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC. Testing criteria set by the CDC at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms. As the Medical Examiner-Coroner continues to carefully investigate deaths throughout the county, we anticipated additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified.”
No other details were released on the individuals.
