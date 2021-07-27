Back to school: How Bay Area teachers are preparing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area school districts prepare to go back to in-person school.

From the East Bay, “We feel we learned a lot and we are optimistic.”

To San Francisco, “We as a district are really confident about opening in August.”

To the South Bay, “We very much want to get back in the classroom and see our students.”

Superintendents and Union Representatives are weighing in on returning back to the classroom as the Delta variant gains velocity in communities.

So many schools shut down during the pandemic, some returned with cohorts. But, now school officials are saying they have learned a lot.

Most feel well prepared to have students crack open books in a classroom once again collectively.

“We are in constant contact with public health officials,” said SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

The bottom line, officials say… is team work, that it will take everyone following protocols as we continue in this pandemic.

“It is still a pandemic, but we are not on the same path as previously… in that horrific year and we will benefit from it now,” Oakland Education Association Chaz Garcia.