BART, SFMTA awarded $449-million in grants for COVID-19 response

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit and Municipal Transportation Agency have been awarded two grants totaling $449 million on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

These grants are part of the CARES Act, which President Trump signed on March 27.

The funds will allow BART and SFMTA to continue operations and replace what was lost during the shelter-in-place.

$251.6 million will be provided to BART and $197.2 million to SFMTA.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

The agencies will also be prompted to implement policies about face coverings, PPE, cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, physical separation and hand hygiene.

