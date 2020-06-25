Bay Area cities struggle to balance reopening, virus threat

Seven Mayors Participated in a Televised Town Hall with KRON-TV on June 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With California reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases on June 24, KRON-TV hosted a town hall with local mayors to find out how each city is balancing public pressure to reopen and the threat of a surge in virus cases. See how your city is responding to the pandemic below.

Click here for the latest number of Coronavirus cases in each Bay Area City

OPINION: Is your city opening too fast? Take our poll at the bottom of this page.

Concord: Addressing the Threat of a Surge

Concord Mayor Tim McGallian received the first coronavirus question in the town hall. It came on the same day it was revealed 15 people had died after an outbreak at Concord nursing facility.

Mayor McGallian was asked “How is your city balancing the threat of a surge and the economic impact of a shutdown?” The mayor’s response is below:

Fremont: Balancing the Need for Jobs

Also on the panel was Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. The city of Fremont made national headlines over Tesla’s battle to reopen it’s auto factory.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020 In May Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company’s headquarters out of Fremont over coronavirus restrictions imposed by Alameda County.

Mayor Mei was asked “Are you satisfied that Tesla is taking proper precautions, and how are you balancing COVID-19 concerns and the need for jobs?” See the mayor’s response below.

Santa Rosa: Managing the Homeless Population

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm also joined the discussion. In May, Santa Rosa created a managed homeless camp at the Finley Community center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Mayor Schwedhelm was asked: “There are reports few homeless people are wearing masks, social distancing and agreeing to be tested. How is the city addressing those concerns?” See the mayor’s response below.

Oakland: Saving Social Programs

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was also a participant in the town hall. In May, Mayor Schaaf had proposed tapping into Oakland’s $31 million rainy-day fund to offset pandemic losses and save social programs.

Mayor Schaaf was asked “With expenses tied to demonstrations, added to pandemic losses, how will programs that help undeserved communities be affected?” See the mayor’s response below.

Vallejo: Preventing Long-Term Economic Harm

Also on the panel was Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. The city of Vallejo had already been facing a multi-milion dollar budget deficit before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Sampayan was asked “Is your city reopening at fast enough pace to prevent long-term economic harm?” See the mayor’s response below.

San Rafael: Protecting Renters

San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips also participated in the discussion. Due to the pandemic evictions have been halted.

Mayor Phillips was asked “What are your worries about renters being forced out once the (eviction) ban is lifted and what will San Rafael do about it? See the mayor’s response below.

Daly City: Keeping Community Healthcare Open

Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester was also invited to participate. Seton Medical Center in Daly City was given money by the state to help it operate during the pandemic, but questions remain about its future.

Mayor Sylvester was asked “Is anything being done to keep the hospital open in your community to deal with any future health crisis”.

San Francisco and San Jose

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo each participated in a one-on-one interview during the Mayoral Town Hall. You can watch the entire town hall here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

Your Opinion: