Coronavirus: The Latest

Bay Area coronavirus cases reach 140

Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As of Friday morning, there are more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

CountyCasesDeaths
Santa Clara661
San Mateo200
San Francisco 180
Contra Costa170
Alameda70
Solano 60
Sonoma30
Marin30
Napa 00

