Bay Area coronavirus cases reach 140

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As of Friday morning, there are more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Santa Clara
|66
|1
|San Mateo
|20
|0
|San Francisco
|18
|0
|Contra Costa
|17
|0
|Alameda
|7
|0
|Solano
|6
|0
|Sonoma
|3
|0
|Marin
|3
|0
|Napa
|0
|0
