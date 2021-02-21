Bay Area Costco offers COVID-19 vaccinations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Costco’s pharmacy in Novato is now offering COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, warehouse club announced they’ll be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly Moderna, in California.

Other states include New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Washington.

As of Sunday, the only Bay Area location is in Novato.

Additional California locations include Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 vaccine updates page on Costco’s website.

“Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities.”