Coronavirus: The Latest

Bay Area Costco offers COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Costco’s pharmacy in Novato is now offering COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, warehouse club announced they’ll be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly Moderna, in California.

Other states include New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Washington.

As of Sunday, the only Bay Area location is in Novato.  

Additional California locations include Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 vaccine updates page on Costco’s website.

“Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News