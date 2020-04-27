Bay Area counties to extend coronavirus stay-at-home orders through May

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health officials in 7 Bay Area jurisdictions announced Monday they will issue revised stay-at-home orders later this week over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement, the current restrictions in place for the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and the city of Berkeley will be extended through May.

The new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of “lower risk activities.”

The shelter-in-place orders in effect across the 6 Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley are set to expire on May 3.

Later this week, health officials will also release a set of “broad indicators” that will be used to track progress and preparedness in response to COVID-19.

“Future easing of restrictions requires that each jurisdiction and various sectors continue to rapidly build critical infrastructure and systems to respond to and control the spread of coronavirus infections and to ensure the health care system’s ability to meet demand,” the statement read in part.

Officials said more details on this next phase and the updated order will be released “later in the week.”

These Bay Area jurisdictions were among the first to enact stay-at-home orders in the entire state, beginning in late March.

There are more than 7,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Bay Area, with nearly a million cases in the United States and more than three million worldwide.

