Bay Area county expands COVID vaccine eligibility as state receives more supply

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Public Health on Tuesday announced a significant increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

Another 300,000 doses is a “game changer”, says county vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

“Combined with the increase from our state, since we do get additional vaccines from our state normally. We now have enough vaccines, really to quickly reach our goal protecting our entire community against COVID-19.”

In addition to allowing the county health system to release tens of thousands of additional vaccine appointments, the extra vaccine will also allow the county to expand eligibility to all individuals 16 or older who live and work in Santa Clara County, effective today, two days ahead of schedule.

“We do anticipate heavy traffic to our website with this expansion of eligibility. So please be patient. Check back later if the website is temporarily down. Or if the appointments are fully booked,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong.

Combined with its regular state allotment, the extra vaccines will allow the county to continue its intensive outreach efforts to ensure communities most impacted by COVID-19 have access to vaccine appointments and to fully utilize capacity at each of its vaccine clinics.

“It’s not gonna all happen tomorrow. Be patient. You will get your turn, and remember Pfizer and Moderna still require two doses. So we’re hopeful that in the next few months we will absolutely be in a safer place in this community,” Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.