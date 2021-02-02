Bay Area CVS pharmacies will soon deliver COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Biden administration has announced beginning next week they wll ship a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 6500 pharmacies across the U.S.

“This is a critical step to provide the public with convenient trusted places to get the vaccine in their communities,” Federal COVID-19 task force coordinator Jeff Zients said.

As supply increases, the hope is to increase to 40,000. For now 100 CVS pharmacies in California will take part in the program.

As for who can get vaccinated, CVS says it’s tied to each state’s criteria.

California guidelines dictate the state will prioritize vaccinating health care personnel, including vaccinators, and all persons 65 years of age or older.

“I think it’s really great news we will get to where we are trying to get much sooner,” UCSF epidemiology professor Dr. George Rutherford said.

He says getting more vaccines to California is good news because with various variants of the virus popping up, getting people vaccinated is a race against time.

“These variants have a number of mutations, and if they infect another million people in California that will be just that many more mutations. And that could change the picture, so we want to get everyone vaccinated while we are dealing with this UK variant and the stuff we have already,” Dr. Rutherford said.

This doesn’t mean you can just pop into your local CVS and ask for a vaccine.

You must make an appointment with CVS, and you can do that beginning February 9.