Bay Area doctor doesn’t want anyone to throw away masks too early, repeat history

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are not out of the woods yet, that’s what one Bay Area doctor says, who is concerned people are not following social distancing orders.

He doesn’t want anyone throwing away their masks too early and repeating history.

The weather is getting warmer in the Bay Area and people are spending more time outside.

“This is not the time to start to waiver our commitment to shelter in place,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiology professor at UCSF, says everyone should still be wearing a mask and keeping their distance from people because the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are still rising.

“I think we are well out in front and we are winning, but it’s not time for a victory lap. This thing could go south at any moment and there is the lesson of 1918 where they quit prematurely and ended up with 3000 deaths in SF in 1918,” Rutherford said.

Dr. Rutherford says San Francisco had one of the best records in the United States in 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

“And then basically came up to the end of people wearing masks and had ‘throw away your masks parties’ in November 1918 after WWI ended and then there was a huge wave of transmission and San Francisco ended up having the worst record of any american city,” Rutherford said.

San Francisco Maylor London Breed echoing his words during her press conference on Monday.

“We are not out of the woods yet, we want to be very careful that we not take the steps out of frustration out of concern we don’t move too quickly and repeat mistakes that have been made in our past history,” Breed said.

“The last thing we need is to have a spike in several hundred cases here this week cause that’s going to just set us back and and it’s going to take longer and longer and longer to get away from the shelter in place orders,” Rutherford said.

