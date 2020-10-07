Bay Area doctor says Trump’s decisions may be impaired

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Doctor Robert Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, weighed in on Trump’s coronavirus condition on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show”.

Wachter tweeted Tuesday night that Trump’s decision to stop negotiations over another round of stimulus checks could be the result of steroids.

To be crystal clear, I don't know for sure that he is impaired, but it is possible, as every physician knows. His doctors or other experts need to be assessing him for impairment every day – and be able to accurately report their results without fearing consequences. https://t.co/Fg1PhFJxwg — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) October 7, 2020

Wachter also released a video doing a deep dive into Trump’s case. A Summary will be released soon.

I'd normally tweet a grand rounds summary, but given that I've done ~30 media interviews in last 3d, I need to catch up on my sleep & day job. Sorry.



I have new admiration for @ashishkjha, @ScottGottliebMD & @ASlavitt, who have kept up this pace for months. It's real work (2/2) — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) October 7, 2020

Additionally, UCSF infectious disease specialists gathered online during the afternoon on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 and President Trump. They say if there one teaching moment from this, it has to do with masks

“I hope that it results in some policy changes in the white house in terms of mask wearing and it emphasizes that testing alone isnt sufficient to prevent spread of coronavirus,” said M.D. UCSF infectious disease expert Chaz Langelier.

The experts also say it reminds us, that while outside is safer than inside, that does not mean outside is necessarily safe.

“You get no points for being outdoors if you are within a foot of people if you are infectious, thats all about droplet spread, and it happens when you talk, you dont have to be sneezing or talking and these guys talk a lot,” said UCSF epidemiology professor Dr. George Rutherford.

“I have a huge amount of respect for this disease, I have seen 40 year olds become very ill in the ICU, I have seen older people become very ill, i have seen those i thought would be going home the next day becoming very ill, so i have alot of respect this is a very serious disease it is not influenza, it is not the common cold,” said UCSF professor of medicine Annie Luetkemeyer.

The president also tweeted he is looking forward to next week’s debate with Joe Biden, but medical experts say it’s too early to say if the president’s COVID 19 issues are behind him.

Medical experts say they are monitoring information from the White House.

Latest Stories: