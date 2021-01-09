Bay Area extends stay-at-home order amid surge in coronavirus deaths

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – State officials have extended the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order for the 11-county Bay Area region, including Sonoma County.

Restrictions remain in place until the state’s four-week projections of the Bay Area’s total available ICU bed capacity is greater than or equal to 15%.

This decision comes from an increasing amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“Sonoma County residents and businesses have endured so much over the past year, and I know that everyone is anxiously awaiting the time when we can finally return to a sense of normalcy and safely reopen our economy,” said Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “While we are hopeful that the vaccine will soon provide the means to end this pandemic, the virus is still raging through our community. We are asking everyone for a little more patience while we slow the spread and work through our vaccine distribution plan.”

Under the extended order, people are urged to stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities.

The following operations are required to remain closed:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Outdoor activities are allowed but only for the purpose of facilitating physically distanced personal health and wellness.

