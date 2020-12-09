Bay Area family participates in Pfizer vaccine trial

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area family decided to roll up their sleeves and participate in one of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Jeff and Dusta Eisenmann along with their 17-year-old daughter Allyson, all underwent the two-dose process earlier this year.

Dusta is a nurse at Kaiser Permanente, and the family said they just wanted to do their part to help us all get our lives back to normal.

Jeff and Dusta both had mild side effects including fatigue and soreness. Ally, however, didn’t have any side effects, leading her to believe she either received the placebo or that her age made her less susceptible to side effects.

The family is encouraging others to trust science and receive the vaccine when it is available.

