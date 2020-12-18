Bay Area jail guards investigated after party photos appear during COVID pandemic

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Apparently, Santa Clara County Jail guards did not get the memo about what happened to jail guards over in Santa Cruz County who attended a party and became infected with COVID-19.

Ten Santa Cruz corrections officers became ill with the highly-contagious virus because they decided to attend a party in the middle of a surging pandemic.

Shortly after that unfortunate incident, Santa Clara guards allegedly threw their own off-duty party, according to photographs posted on social media.

Photographs documenting festivities involving drinking and no masks were published on Facebook.

Santa Clara County Sgt. Michael Low told KRON4 on Friday, “As a law enforcement agency, we expect our staff to hold themselves and each other to a higher standard and take the recommendations and guidelines set forth by Public Health Officials seriously. The behavior depicted in the Facebook post in question are not representative of these expectations or the agency as a whole. If in fact they are Sheriff’s Deputies, they are expected to adhere to Public Health guidance as well as conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, whether on or off-duty. The matter is being looked into.”

Cases of COVID-19 are surging throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. In an urgent effort to stem the tide, health officers from every county are urging the public against gathering more than three families together at one time. That includes Christmas, and certainly, parties.

At least 10 Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s corrections officers who attended a party around the Thanksgiving holiday soon began showing symptoms of COVID, spokeswoman Ashley Keehn told KRON4.

“They were off work for a bit while they were recovering,” she said.

Infectious disease experts say jails and prisons are vulnerable to COVID outbreaks. Fortunately, Keehn said all 300 inmates tested negative for the virus following the deputies’ party.

“Thankfully, everyone else came back negative,” Keehn said. “We did contain it to those 10 positive tests … and we didn’t have an outbreak in the jail.”

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty had more scathing words for deputies who decided to continue violating the county’s COVID safety guidelines.

Coonerty told the Good Times, “It was stupid and irresponsible. We’re in a crisis, and everyone needs to be vigilant,” Coonerty says. “I will say that we have hundreds of county employees that have been safely interacting with homeless people and with fire victims and with nursing home residents, and they’re doing a really good job. It’s unfortunate that a few bad actors get so much attention. But it’s a reminder that everyone needs to be responsible.”