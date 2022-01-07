Bay Area law enforcement warn of COVID-19 testing scams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Those at-home COVID-19 test kits are a hot commodity right now.

But federal authorities say scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

There are people selling fake at-home covid test kits.

So to avoid being a victim of this scam, the Federal Trade Commission is offering a few tips.

If you’re looking for an at-home COVID test kit…

Make sure the test is authorized by the FDA, which you can go on their website to check the list

Do your research on the seller, the website, or the company before you buy it.

Look up reviews on where you’re potentially buying the COVID test from.

Pay by credit card because if you’re charged by an order you never got, you can dispute the charge with your bank.

The Richmond Police Department is already warning people about these scams.

The Napa Sheriff’s Office is alerting people about phishing scams.

According to the agency, there are emails impersonating the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

The email offers people a new COVID-19 omicron PCR test.

Once you click the link, they ask you to provide your credit card information.

If you send your information, it is sent to cybercriminals.

Officials say there may be similar scams like this one from hackers from other countries.

According to the FDA, there are more than 400 COVID test kits authorized by the agency.