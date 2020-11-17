Bay Area leader reacts to potential CA COVID curfew

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – As big chunks of the state are ordered to rollback to the most restrictive tier, Governor Newsom Monday mentioned the possibility of a statewide curfew.

The idea has been put into action in other parts of the country as a way to help stop the surge in new cases but one Bay Area leader says this is would be a bad idea in California.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says a curfew is an unnecessary overreach that will only hurt businesses that are already struggling.

The county will be falling back from the orange tier to the red tier which is the 2nd most restrictive tier.

The governor says right now the idea of a curfew is still being assessed.

Governor Newsom brought up the possibility at Monday’s statewide coronavirus briefing.

“I think the curfew brings a little bit of fear,” David Canepa said.

That fear San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says is for the small businesses like restaurants who may suffer even more.

He thinks the focus for state and local leaders should be holding individual people accountable by reinforcing things like mask-wearing, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining social distancing.

“To me, it’s just not right. I think we should. We’re much more sophisticated we know what we need to do I think having a curfew is just a total overreach,” Canepa said.

“We can’t afford anymore lock down,” Mario Santacruz said.

Mario Santacruz is the co-owner of Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant in Daly City.

He too opposes the idea of a curfew but is also concerned about rolling back even further.

As of Monday, San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county allowing for any indoor dining.

“I don’t know how long we are going to be lasting in terms of business if we don’t do dine-in,” Santacruz said.

Massachusetts and Virginia have both enacted COVID curfews which Governor Newsom says are being assessed for implementation in California.

Of the several questions being considered is what a curfew means for businesses.

“To date, there has not been one infectious scientist that says a curfew works,” Canepa said.

The governor says he’s also looking into curfew studies done in France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia to see if works.

LA County officials are also looking into potential curfew to stop people from gathering at restaurants and bars and staying until late at night.