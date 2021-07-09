Bay Area pediatricians push to get kids vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Local school districts, like San Francisco, plan to get children fully back into the classroom in the fall and officials are analyzing the strong recommendations from the CDC.

Medical experts are also speaking up again about getting those that can be vaccinated to do so for the health of everyone.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor in pediatrics and infectious disease expert with Stanford, spoke with KRON4 on getting kids vaccinated that are eligible, especially now that the CDC and school districts in the Bay Area are slowly but surely announcing school will be back in person come this fall.

Dr. Maldonado says when it comes to vaccines and kids, the medical field has learned a lot.

Dr. Maldonado says if parents remain on the fence about getting their kids vaccinated, talk to their pediatrician.