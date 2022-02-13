Bay Area prepares for end of indoor mask mandates this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Indoor mask mandates across eight Bay Area counties will expire this week for folks who are fully vaccinated, starting Wednesday, Feb. 16

The only county not to join the rest is Santa Clara, and those who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to continue wearing masks indoors in every Bay Area county.

Starting this week, Bay Area residents will soon see a lot more faces in stores, at restaurants, and in the gym.

However, masks will still be required on public transportation, in health care facilities, and in all public schools — no matter the vaccination status.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong explains individuals will now have the freedom to weigh the risk factor when it comes to not wearing a mask indoors.

Meanwhile, for business owners in those eight Bay Area counties, it’s up to their discretion if they want to continue requiring masks or not.

However, Randy Musterer, who owns Sushi Confidential, won’t have that decision as Santa Clara County continues enforcement.

The rest of the counties made the decision after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate would expire Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Despite expiring indoor mask mandates, Dr. Chin-hong doesn’t expect to see cases spike in the coming weeks.