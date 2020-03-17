Bay Area residents swarm supermarkets ahead of order to stay home

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – People all over the Bay Area continue to swarm stores trying to stock up on toilet paper and groceries.

Maybe even more so, following the shelter in place order for six Bay Area counties which starts at midnight.

The supermarket mad dash continues at stores all across the Bay Area.

Hundreds of shopping carts filled with groceries were pushed out of the Costco in Concord, shoppers say they needed to stock up for the weeks ahead.

The items shoppers say were essential before beginning a three-week stay at home order issued by Bay Area health officials, the news sending shoppers into a panic.

Many were trying to get toilet paper, meat, produce and water and much of it selling out.

“It’s really scary that’s why we’re trying to hurry up and, and get into the house because we’ve never seen anything like this or anything like this never happened,” said one shopper.

Pictures show empty store shelves at a Safeway in San Ramon, the pasta and bread virtually wiped out.

Mother of four, Brenda Villasenor says while out shopping she was unable to find toilet paper or water but getting food for her family was her top priority.

She’s also on-board with the stay-at-home order.

“I think it’s a great way to go about it. If it’s not stopping we have to take extreme measures,” Villasenor said.

Her family’s plan for the next few weeks is a combination of Netflix and studying.

She expects other families will do the same.

“I just hope everybody does as suggested to get this over with and hopefully come to an end with this virus,” Villasenor said.

Once this stay at home order does go into effect, supermarkets will not close because it is considered an essential service so people will still be able to grab groceries if they need them.

