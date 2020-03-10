Bay Area schools closed over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With cases of coronavirus growing around the Bay Area, several schools are closed or have modified their class schedule as the outbreak continues.

Here’s a list of schools so far that have decided to close their campuses over coronavirus concerns:

Belmont

Notre Dame High School is closed through March 11.

Berkeley

UC Berkeley is suspending most in-person classes due to the outbreak. The school said these changes are expected to last through the end of spring break.

Palo Alto

Stanford University has confirmed it is canceling all in-person classes for the remainder of the winter quarter and will move to online-only classes for the next two weeks.

San Francisco

Lowell High School announced Thursday it was closing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The school district said a relative of a student is being treated for the virus. As of Tuesday the school remains closed.

Archbishop Riordan High School is closed until March 22. The school says it hopes to reopen for classes on March 23. Over the weekend the campus was closed for a deep cleaning after a student’s parent tested positive for coronavirus. All events are also being canceled.

ICA Cristo Rey High School will be closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Officials said the staff member did not have direct or prolonged contact with anyone from the school but that this is being done as a precautionary measure.

Sacred Heart Prep will be closed starting March 11 and is anticipated to reopen for classes on March 16.

San Francisco State University is suspending all in-person classes from March 10 to March 15.

City College of San Francisco has canceled in-person classes to remote instruction through April 4.

The Academy of Art is temporarily moving on-site classes online.

Golden Gate University has moved in-person classes to remote instruction online beginning March 6.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara University is suspending all in-person classes until April 13.

San Mateo

Junipero Serra High School is closed through March 11.

San Jose

Oak Grove High School was undergoing a deep cleaning over the weekend after a student reportedly came in contact with a family member who tested positive for coronavirus.

San Jose State University is canceling all in-person classes from March 10 to March 13.

This list will continue to be updated as necessary. If you know of a school closure not listed here, please email assignmentdesk@kron.com.

Latest Stories: