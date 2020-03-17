Bay Area shelter-in-place: ‘Can I still go out?’ and other questions answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shelter-in-place orders were issued Monday for six Bay Area counties.

People in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties are ordered to stay in their homes at all times except for essential events, which include grocery shopping or going to the doctor.

Here’s what you need to know as the mandates are underway for the next three weeks:

How long will it last?

The order is in effect through April 7.

However, officials said the order can be lengthened or shortened as necessary.

Who does it apply to?

It applies to residents in the aforementioned Bay Area counties for now.

Who is required to stay home?

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all state residents ages 65 and older, as well as those with pre-existing medical conditions, to self-quarantine in their homes.

Additionally, residents in the six aforementioned Bay Area counties are required to stay home unless for “essential travel” only.

Is anyone exempt?

Those who are providing “essential services” such as those in law enforcement, grocery store workers, media, and postal workers are exempt. For more on essential services, see “What will still be open?”

Can I leave the Bay Area?

Yes. The mandate does not prohibit either domestic or international travel, but keep in mind the travel advisories issued by the CDC.

Is Amazon still delivering packages?

Yes. Amazon says it is still shipping out deliveries, but some packages may take longer to be delivered.

The e-commerce giant says it’s seen a surge in online shopping as the outbreak spreads. Because of that, customers may experience shipping delays, and Amazon says it’s out of stock of some popular items, especially household staples.

Check your personal account for the latest on shipments and deliveries.

Can I still go to restaurants?

Yes, but for takeout only. Dine-in services are now prohibited. Food delivery services are also operating at this time.

Can I still go outside?

Yes. This is not a lockdown or a curfew. But keep in mind that you should be social distancing at all times. That means keeping at least 6 feet between you and someone else as to avoid contact.

Activities like walking your dog or going on a hike are allowed, but with social distancing implemented.

You are allowed to go out to do things like mail bills, go to the bank, buy groceries, or get gas. Only go out if necessary.

What will still be open?

✔️ Buy groceries

✔️ Pick up prescriptions

✔️ Go to the bank

✔️ Get gas for your car

✔️ Trash pickup

✔️ Mail delivery

✔️ Public transportation

✔️ Police, fire departments open

✔️ Hospitals open

What will be closed/won’t be available?

✔️ Bars

✔️ Gyms

✔️ Movie theaters

✔️ Dining in at restaurants

Will the order be enforced by police?

Yes.

What if I’m laid off because of this mandate?

If you are affected by coronavirus layoffs, you can apply for unemployment benefits. You do not have to be sick to qualify.

People who were laid off or those who had their hours reduced because of the coronavirus can also apply.

For more information, visit the Employment Development Department of California’s website.

Latest Stories: