Bay Area shoplifters coughing, saying they have COVID-19 to avoid arrest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A disturbing trend has emerged in the Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic. Shoplifters are using a cough as a weapon during a crime.

John Bennett, Special Agent in charge of the FBI in San Francisco, tells KRON4 they are cracking down on offenders nationwide in their effort to protect essential workers.

“Then we see things such as this where people are using the potential contamination of a virus as a threat to do something that’s illegal,” he said.

It happened back on April 6 inside a Walgreens in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Two women, Carmelita Barela and Rosetta Shabazz, have been arrested on federal charges in connection to an alleged robbery using a cough as a weapon during the crime.

“When they were approached by store personnel they began to cough pretty aggressively and they told everybody that they had COVID. In their own words they were telling people that they were positive for this virus,” Bennett said.

This comes on the heels of a similar incident allegedly involving an unidentified woman inside a retail store in Vallejo.

No arrest has been made in that case.

FBI investigators say these crimes are part of a disturbing trend nationwide.

“We are seeing an increase in this type of fraud and other types of fraud surrounding this pandemic,” Bennett said. “We have a pretty clear directive from the director of the FBI and the attorney general that this type of behavior is to be stopped.”

Officials at the FBI say in some cases depending on the circumstances, what would otherwise be a petty theft crime can be ratcheted up to an act of terrorism.

“So if there is a biological weapon involved and a virus can be categorized as that, then things such as terrorism charges could be considered,” Bennett explains.

However there were no terrorism charges in the Walgreens case.

The two female suspects were charged with violating the federal Hobbs Act which involves robbery or extortion affecting interstate commerce, punishable up to 20 years imprisonment.

“The FBI stands ready to bring the federal tools at our disposal to ensure that the frontliners are safe to go to work,” Bennett said.

