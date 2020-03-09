Bay Area woman describes journey on the Grand Princess cruise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A woman from Novato is among the passengers that has been onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship now docked at the Port of Oakland.

On Monday, the ship docked with at least 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus onboard.

More than 3,000 people on the Grand Princess are preparing to disembark the ship, including Denise Stoneham from Novato.

She spoke with KRONon’s Terisa Estacio about the moment they crossed under the Golden Gate Bridge.

“As soon as we hit the Golden Gate Bridge, that’s when it all hit and that’s probably why I’m still wearing my sunglasses, the puffy eyes. My husband and I just hugged and were thankful that we finally made it to our destination and I don’t think that I’ll ever look at the Golden Gate Bridge the same. It’s one of those monuments now where it’s a moment that we will never forget,” Stoneham said.

After being quarantined on the ship, Stoneham was grateful for the warm welcome they received coming back into the Bay.

“Today has been very emotional,” Stoneham said. “We’re finally glad to be at port and see warmth and the welcoming of everyone here at the Port of Oakland just honking their horns, people yelling saying ‘welcome,’ it was just such a wonderful feeling.”

Stoneham says she is still unsure when they will be able to disembark the ship, however, she is hoping for tomorrow.

Watch the full interview above.

