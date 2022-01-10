‘Be careful’: COVID-19 cases surging in those vaccinated, boosted

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are becoming more common, even among those vaccinated and boosted since the omicron variant exploded across the nation.

“Breakthroughs are more common now because omicron is more capable of evading our immune system than delta,” said Dr. John Swartzberg.

Bay Area infectious disease experts say that means everyone including those vaccinated and boosted must double down on protecting themself especially over the next few weeks.

That means wearing top tier N95 or KN95 masks and limiting the number of people you’re around.

“Be careful about the kind of situations you get into especially indoors, especially with people without masks, especially with people you don’t know who may or may not have been vaccinated who may or may not have been careful, it’s the time to be careful,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

Infectious disease experts point out those vaccinated and boosted who get breakthroughs will likely have milder cases.

But they say CDC data shows those most at risk for hospitalization those with some underlying condition.

It is predicted that the current omicron surge will be over in the next few weeks, according to experts.