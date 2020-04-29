Beer, booze sales soaring amid coronavirus crisis

Americans are following stay-at-home orders and apparently they’re drinking – a lot.

They’re buying a lot of spiked seltzer, hard liquor, and wine since they’ve been ordered to stay home, but beer sales are also soaring, notably the domestic budget beer brands that are also light in calories and carbohydrates.

According to InMarket, a data analysis firm, sales of Busch Light have grown 44% over the past two months.

Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, and Natural Light have also recorded sales between 14 and 17% higher.

InMarket tracked transactions and purchases made online and in-person between March 1 and April 17.

The third week of March was when several states issued shelter-in-place orders.

