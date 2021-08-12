Berkeley considering vaccine mandate similar to San Francisco’s, mayor says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco may be the first major city in the U.S. to mandate full COVID vaccines for patrons at certain indoor establishments, but it may not be the last.

Shortly after the major announcement made by San Francisco Mayor London Breed Thursday morning, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin tweeted something similar may soon be coming to the city of Berkeley.

“San Francisco’s decision to require proof of vaccination for many indoor activities is a move that I welcome, which is based on scientific evidence as an effective way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. #Berkeley is currently exploring this. Stay tuned for details,” he tweeted.

