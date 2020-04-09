Berkeley reports city’s first coronavirus death

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley’s Health Officer announced the city’s first coronavirus-related death Thursday.

The Berkeley resident, who was in their 40s, had underlying health problems, according to the Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez, Berkeley’s Health Officer.

Health officials believe the person contracted the virus through community spread.

“I am deeply saddened at the news of the first COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and my condolences go out to their family,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “We all have the power to reduce the spread of this virus – and the deaths and heartache it creates. We all must follow the shelter in place order to protect ourselves, our neighbors, friends, family, and those most at risk. Together, we can get through these difficult times.”

This death is one of 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in Alameda County, 442 in the state and 12,745 in the nation.

The Berkeley resident was one of 34 people infected with COVID-19 in the city of Berkeley.

