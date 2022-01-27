Berkeley sets deadline for new COVID booster requirement

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting next month, employees at certain businesses in Berkeley must be up to date on their vaccinations.

The city’s health officer is also ordering businesses to require customers to be fully vaccinated.

This means starting Feb. 7, customers must show proof of vaccination before stepping inside businesses, non-profits, and other organizations.

The order applies to anyone who is ages 5 and up.

You’re good to go if you are up to date on your vaccinations, including your booster shot if you are eligible.

If you were recently eligible, you must be fully vaccinated by March 14 or within 60 days of becoming eligible.

Some of those businesses include bars, theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, and any large indoor event with 500 or more people.

The city’s health officer says these are the places where the virus can spread easily.

By staying up to date on the vaccines, people are less likely to get infected.

The city of Berkeley is also ordering all employees at venues in the city to be up to date on their vaccinations.

Starting Feb. 7, workers at these places must have their own COVID vaccinations and their booster show if they are eligible.



This includes restaurants and other places where food or drinks are served, inside gyms, indoor events of 500 or more people, adult care facilities, adult day programs, dental offices, pharmacies, home health care workers, all childcare facilities, public and private.

This applies to all employees, contractors, and volunteers who work at these venues.

You are up to date on your vaccination if it’s been less than five months since you got your second Pfizer or Moderna shot and you got your third dose at least five months after your second shot.

You’re also up to date if it has been less than two months since you got the Johnson and Johnson shot, or you got the second dose of any brand at least two months after that shot.