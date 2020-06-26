Biden says Americans would be required to wear masks in public if he were president

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says if he were president, all Americans would be required to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” Biden told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, all while wearing a black mask.

When asked if he’d use federal power to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden replied, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

He added, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

Biden’s comments come after Trump recently told The Wall Street Journal that masks are “a double-edged sword” and also suggested that masks are being worn as a political statement, rather than a health precaution, to show disapproval of him.

Last month, Trump and the White House had mocked Biden for wearing a mask outdoors to a Memorial Day event, leading Biden to fire back, calling Trump “an absolute fool.“

At least 16 states and the District of Columbia have mandates on wearing cloth face masks in public, but masks have become a political flash point as some argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week issued a statewide mandate requiring the use of face masks in high-risk settings in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

