SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Bill Nye the Science Guy” is going after “anti-maskers” on his latest viral TikTok.

“This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask,” Bill Nye says.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across the country, Nye explains to “anti-maskers” why masks are effective at slowing the spread of the virus.

His video has nearly 14 million views and 4 million likes in just a few days.

Latest Stories: